WATCH: Tyson Fury gets jumped by Braun Strowman at WWE Performance Center

Heavyweight boxing great Tyson Fury has been involved in WWE programming recently and is scheduled to face the “Monster among men” Braun Strowman at their Crown Jewel event. The match goes down in Saudi Arabia next week but after Strowman attacked the former heavyweight boxing champ while he was training at the WWE Performance Center there is now an air of uncertainty.

Believe it or not this video clip has some legit sites reporting that the injury he suffered might be real. We highly doubt it. Hey, we have been wrong before.

Check out the clip and let us know what you think. Real or not?