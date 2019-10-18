Exciting Changes Coming To WWE

If you are a wrestling fan then you already know that exciting things are always taking place in the squared circle. This is especially true when you consider that the organization just singed with FOX. It is true that WWE has been around for a long time. And, throughout this time the organization has done amazing things for the sport. Heck, there was once a time when professional wrestling wasn’t even considered a sport. Now it is a sport and the wrestlers are athletes. With the show landing on FOX, this only cements its legacy and the legacy of the superstar that more than deserve it. All that being, with the new move there are some exciting things and changes that fans can look forward to. What are these changes? That is exactly what you are going to learn below.



SmackDown Is Making The Move



Before you start learning about the exciting changes due to take place, you first need to understand the agreement that FOX has with WWE. This new move to the network does not mean that RAW, SmackDown, and NXT are moving to the network. No, the cable company just bought the right for SmackDown Live. This means that RAW and NXT will stay where they are. SmackDown Live will be the only show moving to the network and it will no be airing on Fridays rather than Tuesdays. If you are like most long-time fans, you can probably remember when the show used to come on Fridays on the SCI-FI network.



More Focus On Competition



One change that has been slated to take place is the focus on in-ring competition. There is simply no denying that WWE has a comedic side to it. Yes, there are some serious bit and storylines, but there is also a comical side to the organization. There is nothing wrong with this, but it is hard to say that the comedy skits don’t take away from the in-ring side of things. This is going to be one of the first and biggest changes that FOX wants to make. They want the entire hour of the show focused on the in-ring performance and abilities of the superstars.



New Day Moving To RAW



Speaking of comedy, you do not get more comical than the pancake toting trio the New Day. Even though FOX wants to eliminate most of the comedy, it is not the trio’s comical side that got them cross-branded to RAW during the middle of the season. It was the fact that Kofi Kingston has proven time and time again that he is easily one of today’s top performers. This is not to take anything away from Big E or Xavier Woods because they are more than talented in their own right. It is the fact that the money remains where the trio sticks together. The fans love them and want to see more of them and that is why they are getting promoted to the three-hour show.



Ronda Rousey



It would be hard for anyone taking advantage of no deposit bonuses to bet against Ronda Rousey in any sporting event. However, since he recent defeat to The Man, Becky Lynch fans haven’t seen or heard much from the Rowdy one. If there are two names in the sports industry that belong together like Tiger Woods and golf it is Ronda Rousey and FOX. This is probably why she is making the move to SmackDown Live.



Cross Promotion



FOX has had its hand in the sports industry for a long time now. Heck, there was a time not too long ago when they had MMA and UFC, but recently lost that contract to ESPN. Despite this fact, they still have a lot to do with professional and college sports like basketball, baseball, and football. So, it is safe to assume that the brand will try to get WWE to start playing a role in FOX’s sports news shows. There is even a good chance that they might look to co-promote WWE during those other sports shows as well. WWE is already pretty well known, but advertising like this really could take the sport to even greater heights. You might even see some former football or basketball stars get in on some of the in-ring action.

Please like & share: