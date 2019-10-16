McGregor pics on Instagram appear to signal imminent return

Love him or hate him this Irishman moves pay per view buy needles.

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor hasn’t been in The Octagon since getting submitted by current lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov in October of 2018. Fans, including us, have been asking UFC President Dana White for information on a potential return date and he could only shrug his shoulders. White has stated several times over the past six months that he thought Conor would be back this year. Still waiting…

McGregor’s Instagram posts have slowly moved from a rich guy doing rich stuff to a rich fighter putting in work. He shared two images with his 32 million followers that appear to be him working hard in two or at least one really sweaty sparring session.

Does this mean he’s coming back soon? I guess only Justin Gaethje, Frankie Edgar, Dustin Poirier, or Jose Aldo know.

Check out the images below.