WATCH: McGregor arrives at the courthouse for Dublin elderly sucker punch

Conor McGregor has to face the music for hitting an elderly man in the face earlier this year. They were in a pub and reportedly the old man refused to drink McGregor’s Proper Twelve brand whiskey so Conor punched him.

Yep you read that right.

Something tells us that Conor may not get off easy for the assault. You can only do things like this so many times before the legal system gets tired of seeing your face. Then again, Conor is a national hero so who knows…

Check out the video of him at the courthouse.