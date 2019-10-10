Gamification in iGaming Sphere: New Way To Entertain Players

Gamification in online casinos brings a lot of positive things for gamblers. Since casinos have included this amazing feature, more customers started to express interest. If you want to find more about the gamification process and its entire effect, read this article until the end.

Introduction of Gamification

Online casino industry has drastically changed over the previous years. After the introduction of progressive technology including smartphones and tablets, players became able to access casinos from any possible place. Each casino aims to provide something new in order to attract and keep new players.

Today’s casinos offer an entire package for customers. It is not enough to offer appealing games but also additional features for gamblers. Gamification has an excellent possibility to attract customers and to provide interaction between players. Casinos want to ensure regular customers which will visit the platform again and become loyal to the site.

Integration Process

When casino implements the gamification process, it aims to increase the retention of players and their loyalty. Online casinos tend to utilize different methods to draw customers including the best casino sign up bonus for the registration, referral awards and additional benefits. These promotions are usually followed by strict terms and conditions and players are not so enthusiastic about it.

Casinos that focus on gamification will take advantage of loyalty programs. As part of the gamification process, players have a chance to become members of the community and to get regular awards and special offers. Reputable casinos run different loyalty programs and allow customers to cross several tiers before reaching amazing prizes. It motivates customers to return to the site and use possibilities.

Online casinos set playing goals and targets. For this reason, customers are motivated to progress up to leaderboard and complete all missions. The leaderboard allows players to follow their status at online casinos and return to make some improvements.

Gamification appears in the form of social sharing as well. It means that players share leaderboard stats and badges with their friends and motivate them to register at the platform. As a result casino members receive regular prizes, special bonuses, and loyalty points.

Other Types of Gamification

Online casinos use additional types of gamification to keep customers’ attention. Check some of them below:

Level-up progress bar – casinos typically use progress bars to engage customers. Players have the opportunity to see their progress bars on the account. Each time player places wagers on casino games, bar line fils up with experience points. Once the bar is full, the player will progress into a new level and receive additional bonuses and free spins.

Experience points – they are typically used together with a progress bar. Players should follow the number of experience points and receive additional awards.

Avatars – some casinos allow players to create their avatar. It gives players an opportunity to become creative and different from other gamblers.

In-game currency – some platforms give players in-game elements instead of experience points. For example, Ikibu casino provides players with an opportunity to gather seeds. Highroller casinos award customers with coins that are later exchanged for additional bonuses and better status.

Map completion – maps become an additional way to attract more customers with gamification process. Some casinos like Ikibu, Heroes and Highroller use maps and allows customers to unlock additional areas and locations. Players can also progress by completing single missions.

Player vs Player function – this function is one of the most interesting additions of gamification. It allows players to fight against each other in order to become a leader.

Effects of Gamification

The gamification process has different effects on casino gamblers. Online casinos that take advantage of gamification motivate players to return to the sites for more rewards. Gamification is a possibility to set goals and follow progress while playing popular casino games. Gamification is not only about spending time with favorite games and winning money. It is about competition and participation in tournaments. Thanks to the whole process, players can get a special rank and receive exclusive bonuses. Players who have the most luck can get the invitation for the VIP program which will provide additional prizes.

Conclusion

As you can assume, gamification appears with regular rewards and promotions for users. Players can benefit from all these elements and have a nice experience.