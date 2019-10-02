Whittaker: ‘If it had become personal I would have taken care of it personally’

Robert Whittaker is a beast.

UFC interim middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has been taking shots at reigning champ Robert Whittaker for weeks. The pair will finally let the leather fly on Saturday at UFC 243 in Melbourne, Australia in what is sure to be fireworks. Robert has been relatively quiet compared to his opponent but it doesn’t mean he hasn’t been listening.

He had perhaps one of the most savage quotes of 2019 in a recent interview with media ahead of the event. About his opponent’s trash talk he said…

If it had become personal I would have taken care of it personally

Beast mode. Check out the full interview below and get hyped!