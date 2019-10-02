WATCH: Israel Adesanya tours some street art in Melbourne ahead of UFC 243

Israel Adesanya just keeps getting cooler.

UFC interim middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is in Melbourne, Australia ahead of his UFC 243 title unification bout with champ Robert Whittaker. Australia is a popular tourist destination but most tourists would not seek out its street art. Even with the big fight looming Adesanya said ‘yeah, nah mate I’m checking this stuff out’.

Watch this admittedly cool video of him taking it all in and we are still secretly hoping Ozzy Man shows up for an interview.

UFC 243 takes place at the Marvel Stadium on October 5th.