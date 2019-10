We love the Embedded series the UFC puts out leading up to a fight. UFC 243 is just around the corner and this means it’s that time again. In this episode one of the highlights is interim middleweight champion Israel Adesanya exchanging jerseys with baller Paul Pierce. It’s a pretty cool moment.

This Saturday Adesanya takes on champion Robert Whittaker to unify the belts in Melbourne at the Marvel Stadium. Watch this video and get hyped.