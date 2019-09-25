WATCH: Faber says Petr Yan ducking claims are false

There is always beef occurring in the MMA world. Always.

Urijah Faber has retired and returned several times. Though he has been a WEC champion he has never captured UFC gold despite some big wins. Maybe that’s why he keeps coming back? He has been called out many times because of the name he has made for himself and the latest is a relative unknown named Petr Yan. Unknown to the mainstream to be fair but not to fight fans.

Yan’s manager is claiming that Faber retired again and it’s mainly due to fear of facing his client. Here’s a part of what he told Ariel Helwani:

Petr’s already accepted a fight vs. Faber, but Faber is apparently re-retired.

He went on to say that Frankie Edgar would be an ideal fight on a December card. With Faber’s response to all of this it seems likely a bout between The California Kid and Yan might materialize on that card instead.

Urijah has stated several times in recent weeks that he would be working with Dana White on his next opponent. In the twilight of his career you would have to guess it would be a money fight and a path to the title is no longer a true priority.