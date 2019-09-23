WATCH: Jacare Souza vs Jack Hermansson before UFC Copenhagen

Jack Hermansson returns to UFC action on September 28th at Fight Night Copenhagen. The bout that put him on the map was his clash with Jacare Souza in April and that win catapulted him in to the main event scene.

Fight Night main event scene anyways. There’s a difference.

He takes on Jared Cannonier at the top slot of the September card. The two middleweights are to take center stage with a lot on the line including a probable placement place in the top 15 for the winner.

Before that go back in time and watch Jack beat Jacare.