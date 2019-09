The UFC has released the Inside the Octagon episode for the September 28th UFC Copenhagen event. The main event is a potential war between middleweights Jared Cannonier and Jack Hermansson.

Hermansson (#5) was last seen in the cage beating Jacare Souza back in April while Cannonier #9) took out Anderson with a leg kick in May. The winner of this about will probably catapult themselves into the top 4.

Check out the video and get hyped.

The event will air on ESPN+.