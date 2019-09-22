WATCH: Announcer huddles under desk as Fight Night crowd chucks debris

Dear Jeremy Stephens you are now the new Jason White Lion Bryant from HooknShoot. Your riot inciting skills are commendable.

After Jeremy Stephens suffered an eye poke from Yair Rodriguez at just 15 seconds in the main event of UFC Fight Night 159 there was a near riot. They started chucking water bottles and whatever was nearby in to the cage after Jeremy Stephens appeared – and this is just the consensus opinion – to questionably opt out of continuing.

Commentator Brendan Fitzgerald took cover under a desk while Michael Bisping looked genuinely amused. It was Pandemonium 2019 in Mexico.

Check it out!

LMFAO! Brendan Fitzgerald hiding under the desk from the Mexican fans is too much😂😂😂 #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/rzQKh1VxIO — NoOffenceMMA (@NoOffenceMMA) September 22, 2019