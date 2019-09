We love us some Jorge Masvidal and have been Nate Diaz fans forever. Gamebred takes on the Stockton Slapper at UFC 244 on November 2nd in Madison Square Garden. The event is significant for two reasons. One is the fact that an actual physical “Baddest Mother Fu&$er” belt will be placed around the winner and the second is that this will be the 500th UFC event.

Check out the full press conference below.