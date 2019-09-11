McGregor goes McGregor about Poirier saying “McGregor”

That title though.

After getting submitted by lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 last Saturday there were questions about what was next for former interim champ Dustin Poirier. There were several options that made sense immediately like the winner of Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz, a fight with Tony Ferguson if ‘El Cucuy’ turns a title shot down, a rematch with Khabib, and of course the ‘Notorious’ Irishman with a big mouth and devastating left hand.

We’re talking about he who must not be named in case you weren’t sure.

It’s Conor.

McGregor.

Conor finished Dustin in just 106 seconds back at UFC 178 in 2014 which would make this bout an easy one to market. It would be for the probable #1 contender spot following logic which admittedly doesn’t happen often in McGregor match-ups. Technically Dustin as the former interim champ should be in that top slot but with Tony Ferguson on a 12 fight win streak it all hinges on whether or not Tony finally faces Khabib Nurmagomedov. It’s truly a traffic jam at the top of the 155 pound division.

Dustin may help make that traffic a little easier to navigate if he gets his wish. He called out Conor on social media and the Irishman had a swift McGregor style response.

I fed you to the canvas in 90 seconds bro.

You should have spoke my name with a bit more respect in that build up. “McGregor’s not next”

Motherfucker, it’s McGregor always!

McGregor is the goal! Always!

Say that now and I’ll think about it.#GoneIn90seconds #NicCage #AJolie — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 10, 2019

Damn. That Gone in 60 seconds reference was brutal. Will we see the fight? I hope so if only to see McGregor back in action.