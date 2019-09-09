Masvidal’s wish to be crowned by The Rock may be granted

Jorge Masvidal is looking at potentially the highest profile and biggest payday of a fight in his MMA career sometime soon. He was called out by Nate Diaz after the Stockton native outmatched Anthony Pettis back at UFC 241. The match-up has people talking from this writer all the way to Joe Rogan.

Masvidal and Diaz have both been title challengers at one point. Nate for the UFC lightweight title and Jorge for the lightweight Strikeforce belt. Unfortunately both came up short but their careers have endured with Diaz’s popularity soaring in recent years and the water cooler discussion moment of Masvidal’s 5 second knockout of Ben Askren. This is a money making bout for sure.

Masvidal made a unique request ahead of the impending clash to none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He wants The Rock to place the ” baddest motherf**ker in the game” belt which was of course named so by Nate Diaz.

Doing all I can to make this fight. If I can and you win, I’ll put the belt around your waist at MSG – consider it done. Already shaping up to be one of the biggest and most electrifying fights in @ufc history. Can’t wait. @GamebredFighter @NateDiaz209 #respect #BMF #UFC244 ⚡️ https://t.co/nVTIeBtkgv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 9, 2019