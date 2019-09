What in the actual hell is going on?

Bestfightodds.com has UFC 244 Bovada odds for two fights. One is the Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz bout and the other is a rematch between Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor. What?

To no one’s surprise Conor is the favorite in the fight given how quickly he dispatched Aldo in the first bout but the real question is – is this real?