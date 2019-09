Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington is on an impressive 7 fight win streak but may never get that chance to be an undisputed UFC champion. Things never seem to go his way.

Ariel Helwani is reporting that current UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman is likely to face someone else. As is frequently the case in MMA it appears that the dreaded opponent named ‘contract negotiations’ has defeated them both.

The Kamaru Usman v Colby Covington 170 title fight is far from done, multiple sources say. In fact, negotiations have hit a snag and UFC is now looking at other options, sources say. Those options include a different welterweight title fight and/or a different main event. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 5, 2019

What do you think? Will Colby ever get a title shot?