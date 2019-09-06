With exchanges on social media heating up we may get Masvidal vs Usman soon

After flattening the much hyped Ben Askren at UFC 239 in 5 seconds Jorge Masvidal became a sort of Nick Diaz level folk hero in the MMA community. He is as scrappy as a fighter can be and has street cred which is hard to come by nowadays. His verbal skills aren’t quite Covington or McGregor levels but they are up there. He’s an agent’s dream.

Nate Diaz called out Jorge after dispatching Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 and that would be a huge fight for them both. As great as that bout would be, and more importantly the build up would be, it looks like it might not happen. Ugh.

Despite going 2-2 in his last 4 we may get Masvidal vs welterweight champion Kamaru Usman sometime soon if the rumors end up being true. Even if Masvidal doesn’t get the shot and ends up with Diaz he would still be looking at a healthy payday.

The social media exchanges between Usman and Masvidal are heating up only fueling the rumors further. Each jab involves partying, potential contract dodging, and we’re guessing there have been some antagonistic text messages between the two that have yet to surface. Here’s Jorge’s post…

Here’s Kamaru’s response.

That really looks like I’m partying… clown sit down FOH. https://t.co/SlshmAK43U — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) September 6, 2019

Who do you think Masvidal fights next? Usman? Diaz? Woodley?