UFC 242 live weigh-ins and replay

UFC 242 will finally arrive on Saturday.

The event features a lightweight title unification bout between champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim king Dustin Poirier. Poirier became the interim champion to fill the gap while Khabib served his suspension for his involvement in the team vs team scrap after he destroyed Conor McGregor back in October of 2018. This Saturday, September 7th in Abu Dhabi they will step inside the Octagon each wearing a belt but only one will leave with the gold.

Check out the official weigh-ins below.