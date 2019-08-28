Got em: CB Dollaway suspended by USADA, issues statement

It was announced yesterday that UFC middleweight CB Dolloway was flagged by USADA for a violation of its anti doping policy. Dollaway has been competing under the UFC banner since 2008 when he was a competitor on The Ultimate Fighter reality show.

Here’s the release:

USADA announced today that CB Dollaway of Gilbert, Ariz., has accepted a two-year sanction for a violation of the UFC® Anti-Doping Policy after testing positive for multiple prohibited substances and using a prohibited method,” USADA’s press release read.

“Dollaway, 35, tested positive for anastrozole, growth hormone releasing peptide 2 (GHRP-2 or pralmorelin), a metabolite of GHRP-2, and GHRP-6 as the result of an out-of-competition urine sample he provided on December 19, 2018. Anastrozole is a Specified Substance in the class of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators, while GHRP-2 and GHRP-6 are Specified Substances in the class of Peptide Hormones, Growth Factors, Related Substances and Mimetics. All of these substances are prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.

“Dollaway also tested positive for clomiphene in an out-of-competition urine sample collected on February 9, 2019. Clomiphene is a Specified Substance in the category of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy.

After the findings were made public, Dollaway issued a statement with an interesting explanation.

