Bray Wyatt has a message for New Orleans ahead of tonight’s RAW

WWE’s Bray Wyatt has reinvented himself in a way that screams Vince McMahon had nothing to do with it.

Wyatt (real name Windham Lawrence Rotunda) is the son of Mike Rotunda aka Irwin R Schyster (IRS) and grandson of the legendary Blackjack Mulligan. He started in NXT as the bland Husky Harris and eventually evolved in to the popular Bray Wyatt character, the charismatic cult leader of The Wyatt Family. He never received the proper push he deserved and the credibility of his character went down the tubes once he was getting pinned too frequently after long winded promos leading up to the match.

Thankfully that changed.

Wyatt took a hiatus and reemerged as the very creepy Mister Rogers type host for his Firefly Fun House program. At the same time one of the scariest pro wrestling characters was lurking in the background. Bray has another persona he refers to as The Fiend that looks like The Joker meets Hellraiser. It’s getting over with fans like gangbusters which again screams that Vince McMahon didn’t have a hand in it.

Ahead of tonight’s RAW The Fiend/Bray Wyatt had a message for ticket holders…

To my beloved New Orleans,



Daddy’s home.



❤️Bray — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 25, 2019

RAW airs tonight on the USA Network live from New Orleans.