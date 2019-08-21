The Review of Necessary Preparations for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

A few would argue that sports events are an essential part of the modern world community. There are championships for football, basketball, rugby, tennis, and others held every year. Cricket is not an exception. The international cricket tournament as we can see on Stumped.App and many other cricket sites is always a big deal in the sports world. In this article, we will review the next Cricket World Cup that will be held in 2023.

Without further ado, let’s move one to the Cricket World Cup 2023. It will be the 13th tournament of this kind organized by the International Cricket Association. The competition is going to be host by India. This will be the first time when India is going to be a single host without the participation of any other countries. Considering the fact that the ICC Cricket World Cup is a huge event in the sports world, the preparations are very important to ensure the quality of the tournament. There are a few steps India will have to take to prepare for the World Cup in 2023:

1. Prepare the Stadiums

This is the first step on the way of making any sports championship be held beautifully. Luckily, India has some excellent choices. For example, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, which is rightfully considered one of the best cricket stadiums in the world. It was built in 2013 and has the capacity to host up to 50,000 people.

Another great option of a stadium for ICC Cricket World Cup in 2023, that will probably be chosen for the championship’s finale, is Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera. It is one of the biggest cricket locations internationally. Right now, it is closed for the reconstruction. There is no doubt that India is preparing it for the tournament. It can host up to 110,000 people, and it will be perfect for the biggest games of the World Cup 2023.

2. Create a Proper Infrastructure

There is no doubt that the ICC World Cup is a big event in the cricket world. However, it is also a great opportunity for India to boost their traveling industry as thousands of fans and tourists will visit the country in 2023. In this perspective, one of the main steps would be to prepare the proper infrastructure. For example, there should be enough hotels and rental spaces for each person coming. In addition to this, there should be options in different price ranges so that tourists can choose something they can afford.

3. Prepare the Administrative Services

Another important preparation step that India needs to take as a hosting country for ICC World Cup 2023 is preparing the effective administrative services. There is no secret that sports games, especially ones that big and important, can get out of control and even become dangerous for visitors. That is why there should be enough security people and officers of the Indian Police Service who will protect the visitors and ensure the stability and safety of everyone.

4. Making the Cities Beautiful and Polished

Last, but not least step that will ensure that the tourists and fans will have the best experience during the ICC World Cup 2023 is making sure that cities where the games will be held look clean and beautiful. This step is needed to create a positive impression and attract even more tourists. And as we all know, sports tourism can be a great economic boost for the hosting country.

To sum everything up, we are looking forward to seeing how India will prepare for the championship of such importance in the cricket world. There is no doubt that the ICC World Cup is going to be an amazing sports event.