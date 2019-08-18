MMA Fighter Bailey Has Race-Riding Career in Mind

Chelsea Bailey is an American MMA fighter who is 27 years old. She holds a 3-0-0 Pro MMA record. Bailey competes in the strawweight weight class. She last fought on March 31, 2018. The MMA champion recently expressed her interest in horseracing. Punters can wager on her on horse-racing-promo-code.com to make a profit. Read on to learn more about Bailey’s new race-riding career.

Bailey’s Fighting Career

Chelsea grew up in Seattle. She groomed and cleaned stall for her friend in her teenage years. The American MMA fighter learned how to ride horses at an Indian reservation. She also participated in high school wrestling. The 27-year-old fighter won the Washington state championship in the 119 class in 2010.

Wrestling was one of her favorite sports. It earned her several scholarships. Some of her schoolmates encouraged her to try professional wrestling. She signed several amateur bouts and won her first two fights. The Ultimate Fighter 23 television series interviewed her in 2016. She trained with male MMA fighters at Hot Springs to hone her skills. Bailey started training in judo, jujitsu, and kickboxing. She last fought in 2018. Bailey earns supplemental income from fighting.

Her Passion for Thoroughbreds

Bailey loves grooming and riding horses since her teenage years. David Kembrey, her husband, ought her about thoroughbred racing a few years ago. He is a trained exercise rider. Bailey met with Jinks Fires in 2017. Fires is a former MMA fighter who stays in Oaklawn during winter. He hired Bailey to take care of his horse, Gray Attempt.

Chelsea monitored Gray from when he was three years old. He won Oaklawn’s Gazebo Stakes and Smarty Jones Stakes early this year. Although Bailey has never competed in any race, she has galloped Gray many times. She has helped Fires change his stick. The American fighter often consults Jon Court, 2000 Oaklawn riding winner to improve her jockey skills.

She revealed in a recent interview that it’s normal for one to win or lose a race. However, it is necessary to learn the traits of your horse to increase his speed. Also, you should be calm to build rapport with any horse. Bailey believes that she will cut down her weight to less than 110 pounds by 2021.

Chelsea debuted in MMA on November 30, 2013. She is categorized in the 115-weight class. Many MMA fighters need to keep fit to maintain and improve their performance. Bailey needs to reduce her weight to 105 pounds to win competitive horse races. She intends to be a jockey soon.