First MMA Champion from Mitchells Plain Fights for His Dreams

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is a combat sport that involves grappling and kicking opponents. MMA fighters use different techniques from martial arts and combat sports. Read on to learn more about the first MMA champion from Mitchells Plain.

Mitchells Plain

Mitchells Plain is a small town which is 32 km from Cape Town, South Africa. It is among the largest suburbs in the country. It is located between Khayelitsha and Muizenberg. The South African suburb was named after Mitchell Baker. It is the hometown of Faeez Jacobs, a new MMA champion.

Faeez Jacobs

Jacobs was born and raised in Mitchells Plain, South Africa. He is popularly known as the “Troublemaker.” The South African fighter is 5 feet and 9 inches tall. He currently holds a 7-2-0 Pro MMA record.

Jacobs’ Early Childhood

Jacobs’ high school principal named him the “Troublemaker.” As he was standing in the line one morning, two huge boys approached him with a rope. They trapped and suddenly tripped him. Faeez fell on the pavement and sustained injuries. He bruised and tore his skin in front of all students a short while before the teacher on duty addressed them.

Jacobs felts humiliated. He stood up and went to the line. He was bullied severally by other students who often referred to him as the “new kid.” He was skinny and small unlike most of his schoolmates. Some students called him a white-colored due to his skin color. He had low self-confidence. After a while, the South African teenager started developing confidence. He faced and fought most of his bullies thus getting suspended from school. His school’s principal summoned him in his office due to his errant behavior.

Jacobs’ Fighting Career

Faeez started fighting in 2011 in a backyard brawl. He gained interest in UFC and later started boxing. He shifted to kickboxing after a while. Back then, his main goal was to learn how to knock out opponents. He holds several kickboxing titles. He trains boxing, jujitsu, kickboxing, strength, and conditioning.

The South African fighter won the Extreme Fighting Championships Bantamweight Interim champion title on August 10, 2019. Jacobs defeated Nkamizulo Zulu to become the first MMA champion from Mitchells Plain.

Mitchells Plain became popular when Faeez Jacobs transitioned to from kickboxing to MMA. He holds one amateur title, 2 pro titles, and 3 kickboxing belts. Jacobs started fighting after bullies humiliated him at his Mitchells Plain school. He hopes that his new MMA career will continue growing.