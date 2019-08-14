Dana White says he’s watching UFC 241 and 242 results to decide McGregor’s return

UFC president Dana White recently said that Irish mega star Conor McGregor is patiently waiting in the wings for the results of UFC 241 and 242. Rival #1 in his career is Nathan Donald Diaz from a little place you may have heard called…

Stockton 209! What? WHAT?

Nate shocked fans by submitting McGregor at UFC 196 and losing a razor thin majority decision in their return bout at UFC 202. This Saturday Diaz takes on Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 and should Diaz win it might set up a blockbuster third bout between the two.

If…

Conor’s second biggest rival – depending on who you ask – is lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Eagle takes on interim lightweight champ Dustin Poirier at UFC 242. Nurmagomedov dominated Conor and eventually submitted him back in October of 2018 in a fight that was surrounded by drama and controversy.

Look up “McGregor bus attack” and “Nurmagomedov jumps cage”. We’ll wait.

Dustin on the other hand lost his outing against the Irishman via TKO back in 2014 so either of these two would make a good marketing story. Khabib and Dustin will unify their championships on September 7th in Abu Dhabi.

Take your pick for which would sell more but to be honest Conor fighting a broom in his return might draw big PPV numbers.

Here’s what White said shortly after episode 24 of his Tuesday Night Contender Series about Conor’s next move.

I don’t know. That, I don’t know. See how Saturday goes, see how September goes, and then see what happens with Conor.

How many times a day does he answer questions about Conor McGregor’s return? It has to be a staggering number.