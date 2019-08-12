UFC 241: The return of Nate Diaz

The UFC continues to be at the forefront of the rise of MMA in recent times. This has seen each event prove popular for punters and this is set to be no different at UFC 241, as Pettis starts as the 4/5 favourite in his clash with Diaz. You can see the Bet365 promo code here, which could be used to boost your balance ahead of the event this weekend. This will of course centre around the return of Nate Diaz and he can be supported at evens, as he faces off against Anthony Pettis in the co-main event.

The event is taking place at the Honda Centre in Anaheim, California. This will also see the anticipated Heavyweight rematch between champion Daniel Cormier and former champion Stipe Miocic.

As mentioned this will see the return of the hugely popular Nate Diaz, as he makes his return to the octagon for the first time since his majority decision defeat to Conor McGregor at UFC 202 in August of 2016. Many had believed this could have been his last fight as he had previously defeated McGregor, so had picked up two big pay days.

Diaz has a professional record of 19 wins and 11 losses, which is fairly underwhelming but he does have a number of big names on his record. This includes the likes of Conor McGregor, Michael Johnson and Donald Cerrone. Diaz continues to be very popular and this is down to the fact that he comes to fight. You will never see a boring fight that involves him and UFC 241 is going to be no different.



His opponent is Anthony Pettis, who is a very similar fighter, which is why this is such an exciting match-up. The 32 year old is another popular figure in the organisation and has a professional record of 22 wins and eight loses. He comes into the contest following a victory over Stephen Thompson earlier this year, so will be confident he can extend this winning run. Prior to this he was defeated by Tony Ferguson on the under card of UFC 229 and the clash between Nurmagomedov and McGregor.

Other fights on the main card include:

Yoel Romero vs Paulo Costa

Gabriel Benitez vs Sodiq Yusuff

Derek Brunson vs Ian Heinisch