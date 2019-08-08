WATCH: Is this the craziest or most realistic knife defense

Ahhhh, McDojoLife on Instagram how we love you.

They shared a video recently that shows either the best or most insane knife defense we have seen in recent memory. In this clip a man on a VHS quality recording talks about throwing things at his attacker which is okay but then he has to go and lose his mind.

He claims his weapon of choice is poop. Fecal matter. Brown gold. Brownie batter. You get the point.

The comments are divided on whether this is real or just a joke. Whatever it is we can state without shame that it’s worth a watch. Check it out and as always we apologize in advance and you’re welcome.