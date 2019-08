Damn.

Colby Covington keeps winning fights and now stands at the front of the line – most likely – to get a shot at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Covington’s trash talk is in full effect and has attracted the ire of Usman and the champ’s fans.

In this video with TMZ, Kamaru claims that his fans don’t want him to just beat the challenger. No, no, no. They want him to straight up kill him.

Again, damn.

Check out the full video below.