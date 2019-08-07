Holly Holm returns to Rousey KO’s ground zero for UFC 243

Holly Holm knocked out undefeated UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey back in 2015. She derailed the biggest hype train this side of Conor McGregor and in doing so essentially destroyed Ronda Rousey the person. It was kind of a big deal. If you’re an MMA fan you might have heard about it.

Moving on…

At UFC 243 in October she will return to Melbourne to face Racquel Pennington in a rematch. Pennington narrowly lost the first bout via split decision and has been asking to run it back ever since. It looks like she will get her wish in the city where Holm made history.

Here’s what ESPN’s Brett Okamoto tweeted about it.

Breaking: Holly Holm will return to the site of one of the most infamous knockouts in combat sports history. Holm will face Raquel Pennington at UFC 243 on Oct. 5 in Melbourne, Australia, per sources. More coming to @ESPN shortly. pic.twitter.com/iEZuhTMUzM — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 7, 2019