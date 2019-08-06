WATCH: Undefeated Kayla Harrison Judo throws a TMZ staffer into oblivion

Bruh.

Why would you ask an elite judoka to throw you? Unless you are high or drunk there is no reason to want that to happen.

Kayla Harrison is undefeated in MMA(5-0) and has a judo background (45-7) that includes two Olympic gold medals topping off a very large amount of high level accomplishments. So when we saw a clip on the internet stating that someone willingly took a throw from her…take our money. We’re in.

A TMZ staffer got hurled like a discus to the floor and it’s awesome. Check it out!