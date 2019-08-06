Olympic gold medalist judoka Kayla Harrison calls out Cyborg

Kayla Harrison is popping up everywhere lately. She’s a two time Olympic gold medalist in judo and 5-0 in MMA competition. It was only a matter of time before she called out someone and boy did she ever.

The first big name she wants to fight is former UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg. She has fought under the PFL banner exclusively and against much lesser competition than she would face in the UFC. Whether or not Dana White would let her face Cyborg in her first bout in the company is up in the air. It depends on which way the wind is blowing lately.

One thing that is certain is Kayla just might have what it takes to be the next big thing. Listen to the call out she made via TMZ.