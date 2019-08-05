WATCH: McGregor wants Canada to drink more whiskey

Irish UFC mega star Conor McGregor has a whiskey on the market. You may have heard about it. It’s something like “Correct Noon” or “True Dozen”.

Lame jokes over. It’s “Proper Twelve”.

I’ve tried it and it’s fine. Not great but not bad. It’s fine. Everyone else has purchased it making it one of the hottest selling whiskeys on the planet – according to Conor McGregor. In all fairness it has sold exceptionally well.

Canada finally gets its chance to spend cheddar and McGregor of course proudly posted a video about it on Instagram. Basically, Canada he wants you to drink as much as possible and to not worry about your liver function.

Here’s the announcement (Flagged as 18+ so you will need an Instagram account to view)…