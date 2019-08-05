Covington has message for ‘nerds’ after Lawler victory

Colby Covington dominated Robbie Lawler for five rounds and silenced critics at UFC on ESPN 5 over the weekend. It was a performance that should put him in next in line for a shot at welterweight champion Kamaru Usman but it’s the UFC so probably not.

Afterwards Covington was quick to take shots at social media stalkers by doing some trolling of his own. He put the ‘nerds’ in his sights and reveled in the fact that his pal Donald Trump Jr was in attendance to support him. Check it out.