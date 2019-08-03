Tips & Tricks for new gamblers

The gambling industry is constantly developing and online casinos are being launched daily with diverse perks using the latest technology. If you have finally decided to become a part of this thrilling world and don’t know where to start, we’re here to guide you step by step, providing useful information which will surely come in handy.

At first, it might look complicated, but if you get to know the basics, you’ll be able to have hours of entertainment and win big at the same time from the comfort of your own home.

Check if the online casino is licensed

First and foremost, you should check out if that specific gambling platform works under the license granted by one of the authorities in charge. Playing in a safe environment where all your transactions and personal information are being protected is a must no matter the status you have.

Wide array of games and promotions

Another important aspect you must bear in mind when selecting an online casino is the collection of games and bonuses it has available. One cannot work without the other, because you have various titles, but it doesn’t provide many deals, you won’t win as much as you’ll want. The same goes the other way around. This combination is a must for any website, so don’t hurry in choosing the first one you discover. Do your research beforehand and after you’ve seen a wide array of them, pick the one that you fancy.

Set a betting limit

As a new player, you might be tempted to bet too much. Prior to starting your session, set yourself a limit by knowing the amount you want to spend.

Begin with slot machines

The reason is quite simple and that is that this a game of pure luck. It doesn’t require making strategies as it does on Blackjack or Poker, for example. Moreover, slots machine are easy to play and understand, they are entertaining and you can easily win at them. If you combine these with a rewarding first deposit bonus or a welcome package, you’ll surely fill your pocket with cash in a matter of seconds!

Carefully read the Terms and Conditions

There are some important aspects that influence your gameplay and that you must take under advisement. These are:

Wagering requirement: This is the number of times you must play the bonus amount, deposited funds or even the sum of both of them before you’re allowed to request a withdrawal of your winnings. It’s something that is established by the online casino so it may vary from one platform to another and also from one deal to another. You will come across wagering requirements of 40x, 50x or even more. It might also be called a playthrough or rollover requirement, but it is the same thing.

Withdrawal limit: Some gaming websites have set on a certain amount that you may withdraw from an offer or on a certain period of time. As the aspect we’ve explained below, this as well may vary depending on the platform or on the promotion you’ve chosen.

Region restriction: If you’re looking for the best Canadian online casino, know that not all of them are available to Canadian players. Also, in some cases, a platform might have a bonus you cannot claim because it is dedicated to another region.

If you use these tips when you’re searching for a gaming website, you shall not encounter any problem. Afterwards, things will get even easier as you’ll know exactly what you want and what’s good for you. You just need to have patience to understand the terms of the online casino and the games.