Wrestling legend dead at 76

WWE released a statement on the death of one of the most important pro wrestling figures during the 70’s and 80’s. It was confirmed on Twitter from the legend’s official account. That wrestler is Harley Race. He was known as one of the toughest men outside of the ring as well as in.Race was involved in some of the most revered feuds in pro wrestling history but perhaps his greatest was with “Nature Boy” Ric Flair. Harley Race passed the torch to Flair during a bloody steel cage match in Greensboro, NC back in 1984.

Here’s a portion of WWE’s official statement:

WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race passed away today at age 76 due to complications from lung cancer.

Harley Race captured the NWA World Heavyweight Championship seven times, which stood as a record until Ric Flair broke it in 1991.

To this day, only a handful of Superstars can claim to have won more World Heavyweight Championships than Race.

Here is the official Twitter announcement:



Today at 12:50, we lost the man that fought up until the very last of his existence. More information will be released soon, but just know that he loved pro-wrestling and the fans that loved him.



Harley Race, we love you — Harley Race (@8XNWAChampion) August 1, 2019

RIP Harley Race.