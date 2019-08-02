5 Dream MMA Fight Matchups Every Fan Would Love To See Happen

Since the early 90s, MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) has evolved from a barbaric sport into one of the fastest-growing sports in the world. Today, it ranks among the Top 10 Most popular sports in the U.S. If you are into sports betting, MMA is popular in sports betting platforms. There’s always action and the payouts are irresistible.

The involvement of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has propelled the growth of MMA into a respectable discipline. Bellator MMA has also earned fans’ respect over the years. Fans across the world not only enjoy watching the raw fighting skills but also make money from sports bets.

By bringing together different disciplines including boxing, jiu-jitsu, judo, karate, taekwondo, wrestling, sambo, among others, MMA straddles different fan bases. This is one reason for the sport’s popularity.

The emergence of starfighters such as Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, KhabibNurmagomedov, Hector Lombard, Anderson Silva, Georges St. Pierre, Hector Lombard, and Brock Edward Lesnar among others, have revolutionized the sport.

However, there’s a lingering disappointment for MMA fans is that these big fighters never go against each other. Of course, there are contracts and other things to consider, but fans won’t stop hoping.

The arrival of MMA at the World Stage

MMA fighters now earn more than ever before. In June 2019, the UFC’s Conor McGregor ranked at 21 in Forbes’ Top 100 highest-paid athletes list for 2019. This highlights the arrival of MMA into the world stage.

According to the Business Insider, KhabibNurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor ranks second in the 50 best-selling pay-per view-events in boxing, wrestling and MMA.

Fantasy Fights that Might Just Happen Soon

Some of the biggest fights fans would like to see soon (and which might happen) include:

Conor McGregor v Donald Cerrone

UFC president never overpromises, and it is for this reason that fans are hopeful that Conor McGregor might eventually fight Donald Cerrone. After taking a beating from Khabib, McGregor wants redemption, and it has to be in the form of a big fight.

This fight would be a win for everyone with sports fans catching more MMA action in Las Vegas and the fighters meeting specific career objectives. If such a fight were to happen, MMA fans would, of course, enjoy the best MMA odds on Sportsbet.io and cash in on the action.

Khabib Nurmagomedov v Tony Ferguson

This is without doubt one of the most anticipated in the UFC at the moment, and fans can’t wait to see it happen. The UFC has tried several times to make this work with different things hindering the matchup.

The championship and both fighters have always wanted to fight, but some issues always crop up. Could 2019 be the year when this fight finally happens?

Jon Jones v Daniel Cormier III

Most engineered sporting rivalries today sell tickets, but when it comes to Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier, there’s true animosity. This is a fight MMA fight have yearned for, and while it is necessary for the sport, DC’s hint on retirement makes things tricky.

Cormier’s statement is saying that his rematch with Stipe Miocic is his last fight will cause a lot of disappointment to MMA fights. However, big money has always made big fighting stars to return to the ring. There’s a need for these two to fight at a heavyweight level to settle this once and for all.

Patricio Pitbull vs. Conor McGregor

This appears like the ideal UFC vs. Bellator fight matchup and for many good reasons. Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire has dominated the Featherweight Division in Bellator MMA. Conor was a pro at this weight before moving to the Lightweight Division. It would be the ideal cross-championship fight, and it would be a win-win for the sport, fans and the fighters.

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Daniel Cormier

How about matching up a legend and one of the best MMA fighters in the world today? This would be a blockbuster fight, and everyone would pay to watch.

To say Fedor Emelianenko is the most intimidating fighters in the entire world now is an understatement. On the other hand, Cormier remains a threat having lost only one fight in his entire career. Before Cormier retires, will Dana White think about this fight?

Will these fights happen in 2019? Fans will have to wait for this opportunity. All these fights would translate to big wins for the fighters and MMA fans, placing bets on the action.