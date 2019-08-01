Poster for Nurmagomedov vs. Poirier drops

The poster for lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim lightweight champion Dustin Porier’s September 7th throwdown was debuted on the UFC’s official Twitter account.

Khabib last fought in October of 2018 against Conor McGregor in a fight the Russian won fairly easily. Dustin is on an impressive five fight win streak defeating names like Justin Gaethje, Anthony Pettis, and Eddie Alvarez along the way to beating Max Holloway for the interim lightweight championship in April.

Most thought McGregor would get his rematch first but Dana White was having none of that discussion. White’s decision allowed a logical fight to proceed instead of a money fight so write that down and remember that. It likely won’t happen too many times in the future.

Check out the poster and get hyped!