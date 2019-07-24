WATCH: Golovkin says Maxim’s Dadashev’s death is bad for boxing

The tragic death of Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev has prompted sadness and frustration from fans and fighters alike. Maxim died after a bout with Subriel Matias as part of a Top Rank event which aired on ESPN. The bout was stopped when trainer Buddy McGirt asked the ref to stop the fight in the 11th round. McGirt would comment that he almost stopped the fight two rounds earlier because of the amount of punishment being taken by Dadashev.

Maxim was in need of assistance to leave the ring and collapsed, vomiting on the floor in the corridor leading to his dressing room. He was later placed in a medically induced coma after surgery for subdural hematoma but he would not recover and died on July 23rd.

Popular boxer Gennady Golovkin spoke about the death to TMZ and said it was bad for the sport. Check it out.