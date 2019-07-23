Top 3 undefeated female MMA fighters

In often cases, when we mention MMA we immediately envision people like McGregor, Mayweather and etc. When asking MMA fans about their favourite fighter, it is extremely rare to hear them say a female fighter’s name.

However, there are dozens of female MMA fighters that have had amazing careers over the years and are not seeming to slow down even one bit.

Let’s get to know some of the most successful fighters in the current scene and see their results, how they achieved them and what they’re doing right now.

Cecilia Brækhus

Brækhus was originally born in Colombia, in 1981 but was adopted by her Norwegian parents at the age of two.

When Brækhus was 14 to 15 years old she started getting into boxing and seemed quite adept at it.

Later in life, she managed to reach peak career success when she was the holder of four high-authority titles simultaneously. These titles were from the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO. In fact, she was one of only a handful of people both male and female that managed to reach this success, which is why she’s featured as number one in this list.

It’s important to note that Brækhus is yet to be defeated having one as many as 35 fights over the course of her career, 9 with knockouts and 26 via points.

She was even voted the “Female Boxer of the Year” in 2010 and still continues to be in peak performance today.

Christina Hammer

Christina Hammer is a German professional boxer who has held multiple titles over the course of her years’ long career.

She was last awarded the WBO female middleweight title in 2010 and managed to maintain it until April 2019.

The Kazakhstan born boxer is still known as the second best female fighter in the MMA scene, being just a step behind from Brækhus. She has won multiple titles and prizes in the past, such as the WBO Diamond Ring for exceptional performance.

Before April 2019, Christina Hammer was yet another undefeated MMA champion, but her loss against Claressa Shields lost her the WBO title that she’s maintained since 2010.

Despite the loss, it seems like Hammer is not going anywhere and is now training even harder to improve her fighting “portfolio” and fill it up with as many wins as she possibly can in the future.

Amanda Serrano

Amanda Serrano is almost at Brækhus level in terms of matches won, but her loss against Frida Wallberg April 27th 2012 and a draw with Ela Nunez in 2009 keep her from getting that #1 spot in the list.

Regardless though, Serrano has lead an extremely successful career starting from March 2009 leading up to 2019. She has fought as many as 37 matches, winning an overwhelming majority of them (35).

The one thing that does differentiate her from Brækhus is her being named Female Boxer of the Year twice in her career. Once in 2016, and the second time in 2018.

She is also a Guinness world record holder for receiving titles in five, six and seven different weight classes for Female boxers.

She was also the first woman to be awarded the “Super World Champion” award by the WBO.

She is now in the process of transitioning over to the WWE scene instead.