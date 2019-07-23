Covington “defends” Jon Jones about battery charge

Here he comes to save the day!
Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington has come to the aid of his ‘buddy’ Jon Jones through social media. Jones was recently accused of a number of things by a woman in a strip club that amounted to a misdemeanor battery charge. In typical Covington fashion the “support” was sarcastic and lacked subtlety in actually taking shots at the often controversial light heavyweight champion.
Colby we ask nicely that you never “support” us.
