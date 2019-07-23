Covington “defends” Jon Jones about battery charge

Here he comes to save the day!

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington has come to the aid of his ‘buddy’ Jon Jones through social media. Jones was recently accused of a number of things by a woman in a strip club that amounted to a misdemeanor battery charge. In typical Covington fashion the “support” was sarcastic and lacked subtlety in actually taking shots at the often controversial light heavyweight champion.

A lot of pundits trying to tarnish the good name of my buddy @jonnybones. Can we take a moment & acknowledge: A) At least this time the woman he hit wasn’t pregnant B) Jon was mature enough not to strike her with a car at high speed while intoxicated. Hes making progress people! https://t.co/hRm5BJhnjC — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) July 22, 2019

Colby we ask nicely that you never “support” us.