Question for ya. What are those kicks Ryan Hall?

UFC featherweight Ryan Hall looked like Jean Claude Van Damme in the main event of Bloodsport during his bout at Fight Night 155. Hall spin kicked his way to a decision victory over Darren Elkins and it was awesome. He even dropped him a few times and somewhere Van Damme cried tears of joy.

Check out some of the highlights and marvel at the tenacity.

Dearest Friends & Foes…

Let us all take a moment to appreciate

The Wizard of Weird,

The Immaculate Iminari Roller,

The Master of the 50/50.

Ryan Hall.#UFCSacramento pic.twitter.com/oCThwBLQoI — Keep it Saucy MMA (@SaucyMMA) July 14, 2019