WATCH: France finally gives Joe Rogan a dude with a jetpack

Joe Rogan famously asked where the jetpacks were on his Joe Rogan Experience YouTube show. It was in reference to how far humanity has come and where the previously predicted technology was. He’s kind of right if you think about it.

Tech has been advancing at a quick pace if you look at portable devices but the majority of our transportation is still fossil fuel based. No clue what the theoretical jet packs he was referencing would run on on but that wasn’t his point. Well, France must have heard him because they debuted an admittedly incredible turbine engine-powered flyboard just before the Bastille Day parade and we have to ask…are you not entertained Mr. Rogan?

Check it out.

🇫🇷 #14Juillet L'arrivée du Flyboard pour ouvrir le défilé pic.twitter.com/RXfHQAO2ay — Le 20Heures France2 (@20hFrance2) July 14, 2019