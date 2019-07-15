Dana has a new nickname for Urijah Faber after UFC Fight Night 155 victory

Urijah Faber may have looked great at Fight Night 155 but someone had to remind the “California Kid” that he isn’t a spring chicken anymore.

Despite icing his opponent Ricky Simon in 46 seconds of round 1 he still received some playful jabbing from long time acquaintances and friends. One of those being UFC president Dana White…

Congrats to Urijah “The California Middle Aged Guy” Faber!!!!! pic.twitter.com/kz1R0irLj9 — Dana White (@danawhite) July 14, 2019

In all fairness he is right. At 40 years old he should probably change the “Kid” portion of his nickname to something more appropriate. Is Dana right and should he take that new nickname?