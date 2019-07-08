Bellator 224: Chidi Njokuani highlights

Chidi Njokuani will have his hands full when he steps in to the Bellator cage on July 12th. He is scheduled to face the organization’s former middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho.

Chidi is 5-2 in Bellator and 18-6 overall. Rafael sits at 6-2 with both losses coming in succession to Gegard Mousasi and Lyoto Machida respectively. Both of these men need a win to put them back in the hunt of a growing pack of skilled middleweights.

Bellator 224 will air on the Paramount network and DAZN from the Winstar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma on Friday.

Check out what Carvalho is in for below because he may have his hands full.