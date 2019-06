Derik Overstreet is considered one of the hottest prospects in MMA right now and if you don’t believe us you can check him out tomorrow night at HRMMA 109 in the Sloan Convention Center in Bowling Green Kentucky.

Derik is fighting for the light heavyweight belt but if he wants to wear it he has to beat Jesse Romans who isn’t called “Pride Slayer” for nothing.

The event kicks off at 7 PM and will stream on PPV via livesportscaster.net.

Check out this promo and get hyped!