VIDEO: Watch BJ Penn trounce a bouncer in the street

BJ Penn don’t play that homie. If Nate Diaz gives the Stockton Slap then Hawaiian BJ Penn doles out the Hilo Hold.

In this video brought to us by – take a wild guess – TMZ Sports it appears that Penn is schooling some poor strip club bouncer who either thought he could best the UFC legend or just didn’t recognize him.

BJ was reportedly tossed from the establishment and was having none of it. He gets punched in the face three times by a bystander and seems unphased further cementing his rep as a tough as nails fighter.

Check out the video and let us know if this is awesome or a new low for Penn.