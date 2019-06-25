Colby Covington to face his hardest hitting challenge

Colby Covington is known for trash talk but he is more than capable of backing it up. Unfortunately the trash talk is often corny and cringe worthy and his manager Dan Lambert is likely quoted less than he is so we can sympathize with him. I mean, I’m the Colby Covington to editor Jack Bratcher’s Lambert. It’s probably exhausting for him.

Colby is now advertising that he is going to face ace slugger Robbie Lawler later this year if his statement to Ariel Helwani is true…

UFC needed a main event on short notice so I agreed to defend my title in my first defense against the last real champion this division has had.

Colby is on a six fight win streak and a legit contender to the welterweight throne. Do you think a win over Robbie puts him in the front of the line.