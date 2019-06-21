WWE Stomping Grounds: Preview

This weekend WWE will host the PPV Stomping Grounds this weekend. The event will be at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington and will feature superstars from Raw, Smackdown and 205 live. The event will see Roman Reigns take on Drew McIntyre. The feud has been going on since WrestleMania 35. The match saw Reigns walking out victorious. This was followed by another match at Raw which saw Reigns winning by disqualification. At Super ShowDown, Reigns was defeated by Shane McMahon because of interference from McIntyre. This resulted in a match being scheduled between the two at Stomping Grounds.

Another important match-up at the event will be Kofi Kingston taking on Dolph Ziggler for the WWE championship. Ziggler cut a strong promo about how he wasn’t getting enough chances in the company and challenged Kingston for a match at Super ShowDown. Kingston accepted the match and proceeded to win the match because of assistance from New Day member Xavier Woods. This resulted in Ziggler challenging Kofi for another match this time under steel cage rules. Kingston accepted the challenge.

The event will also have the Universal Champion Seth Rollins take on Baron Corbin. Rollins defended the title at Super ShowDown against Corbin successfully by rolling Corbin up while he was arguing with the referee. This made the challenger angry saying that he lost solely because of the referee’s incompetence. He got his rematch granted at the event. He was even gifted the chance to choose the special guest referee. He first chose Elias but Rollins attacked and injured him. The same story was followed with Corbin’s other choices EC3, B-team and Eric Young. The special guest referee as of now is unknown.

The event will also see multiple other matches like raw women’s championship match where Becky Lynch will take on Lacey Evans, Bayley vs Alexa Bliss for Smackdown women’s championship, tag team match for Smackdown tag team titles between Daniel Bryan and Rowan and Heavy Machinery (Otis and Tucker).

Watch WWE Stomping Grounds in India Live and Exclusive on Monday, 24th June, 2019 with live coverage from 4:30 AM onwards on SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 1 HD (English), SONY TEN 3 & SONY TEN 3 HD (Hindi) and SONY SIX & SONY SIX HD Channels (Tamil & Telugu).