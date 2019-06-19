Tito Ortiz shares behind the scenes look at next movie with Bruce Willis

We are pretty sure these photos are from the upcoming film entitled ‘Trauma Center’. Released by LionsGate the picture will have Bruce Willis as its lead and MMA bad boy Tito Ortiz cast as Detective Pierce. Tito has been in films with Jet Li, Tyler Perry, Giovanni Ribisi to name a few but this role is reportedly bigger and meatier than his ‘MMA guy’ person typecast he is known for.

The film doesn’t have release date listed on IMDB. Until then check out the screening room shots Ortiz shared.