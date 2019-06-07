If this Instagram follower jump is legit then Andy Ruiz Jr is the man

In case you missed it undefeated boxing champion Anthony Joshua was TKO’d by relatively unknown Andy Ruiz Jr. It was a shock to casual fans but not to stars like Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder who both called Joshua out for fighting lesser competition in the weeks before.

Ruiz is experiencing the jump in fame that comes with winning a belt or in this case multiple. If these screenshots are real of his Instagram followers before and after his shock win then he is indeed the man. Talk about an increase.

Good luck Andy and keep your hands up and protect your chin homie.